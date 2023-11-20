StockNews.com Lowers Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Consolidated Communications Stock Up 0.2 %

Consolidated Communications stock opened at $4.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Consolidated Communications has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $4.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consolidated Communications

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in Consolidated Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Consolidated Communications by 826.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 6,691 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Consolidated Communications by 397.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 8,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

