StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Streamline Health Solutions from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th.

Get Streamline Health Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions Trading Up 6.5 %

NASDAQ:STRM opened at $0.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.10. Streamline Health Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $2.35.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 32.09% and a negative net margin of 44.61%. The business had revenue of $5.77 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Streamline Health Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRM. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 3,400,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. 34.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Streamline Health Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.