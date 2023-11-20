StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
SIFCO Industries Price Performance
Shares of SIFCO Industries stock opened at $3.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.28. SIFCO Industries has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $4.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average of $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07.
SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 30.11%. The company had revenue of $21.85 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SIFCO Industries
SIFCO Industries Company Profile
SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.
Featured Stories
