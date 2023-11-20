StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Old Point Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OPOF opened at $16.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.35. The company has a market cap of $82.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Old Point Financial has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $28.87.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.91 million during the quarter. Old Point Financial had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 8.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Point Financial

About Old Point Financial

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPOF. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in Old Point Financial in the second quarter valued at $218,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Old Point Financial by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Old Point Financial by 18.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Old Point Financial by 5.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Old Point Financial by 10.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.51% of the company’s stock.

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

Featured Stories

