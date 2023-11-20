StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Old Point Financial Stock Performance
NASDAQ:OPOF opened at $16.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.35. The company has a market cap of $82.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Old Point Financial has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $28.87.
Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.91 million during the quarter. Old Point Financial had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 8.82%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Point Financial
About Old Point Financial
Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.
