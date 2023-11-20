StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 13.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CYCC opened at $0.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.54. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.06.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.33% of the company’s stock.
About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals
- Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks
- S&P 500’s Whirlwind: Big gains, warning whispers & tactical moves
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.