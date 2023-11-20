StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of HALL opened at $1.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. Hallmark Financial Services has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $11.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.45.

Institutional Trading of Hallmark Financial Services

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 20.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 21,023 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $292,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 15.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Runoff. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial property/casualty insurance products, including general liability, commercial automobile, commercial property, umbrella, commercial multi-peril, and business owners' insurance products, as well as aircraft and aircraft liability products.

