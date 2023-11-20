StockNews.com Begins Coverage on GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia Trading Down 1.8 %

GIGM opened at $1.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.19 million, a P/E ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 0.33. GigaMedia has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $1.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GigaMedia

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GigaMedia stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 31,395 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.28% of GigaMedia at the end of the most recent reporting period.

GigaMedia Company Profile

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

