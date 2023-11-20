StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Get Eiger BioPharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Trading Up 20.8 %

Insider Activity at Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Shares of EIGR stock opened at $0.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.89. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.69.

In other Eiger BioPharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Richard A. Kayne purchased 154,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.24 per share, for a total transaction of $37,161.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,251,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,438.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EIGR. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 47.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,027,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582,776 shares in the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $986,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 206.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,615,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,680 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $905,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.46% of the company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.