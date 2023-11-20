Siacoin (SC) Trading 30.8% Higher This Week

Siacoin (SC) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 30.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Siacoin has a market cap of $311.04 million and $52.02 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,648.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.19 or 0.00186426 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $228.30 or 0.00606390 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00010473 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.71 or 0.00434846 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00052381 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.21 or 0.00128054 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 55,708,545,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,684,146,404 coins. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

