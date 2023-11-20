Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR)

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

NewRiver REIT Stock Up 2.0 %

NRR opened at GBX 87 ($1.07) on Thursday. NewRiver REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 69.04 ($0.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 96 ($1.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.63, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 80.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 83.15. The company has a market capitalization of £271.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1,740.00, a P/E/G ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.09.

NewRiver REIT Company Profile

NewRiver REIT plc ('NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing resilient retail assets throughout the UK. Our £0.6 billion UK wide portfolio covers 7 million sq ft and comprises 26 community shopping centres and 14 conveniently located retail parks occupied by tenants predominately focused on essential goods and services.

