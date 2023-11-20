Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Has $27.25 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 5.4% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $27,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 753,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,586,000 after buying an additional 95,840 shares during the last quarter. EWA LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. EWA LLC now owns 52,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 474,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 13,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $253.87. The company had a trading volume of 880,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,442. The stock has a market cap of $70.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $231.49 and a 1 year high of $273.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.70.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

