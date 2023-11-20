Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 15,337 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 44.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,337 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gries Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.7% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $95.17. 4,217,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,732,201. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $101.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.19.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

