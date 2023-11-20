Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SFE stock opened at $0.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.36. Safeguard Scientifics has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $3.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Trading of Safeguard Scientifics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 28.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 32,504.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 128,391 shares during the period. Clayton Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 143,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 19,429 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.14% of the company’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

