Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Up 3.2 %
RMCF stock opened at $4.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.06. The firm has a market cap of $26.59 million, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 0.98. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $6.50.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 12.24% and a negative return on equity of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 million during the quarter.
Insider Activity at Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
Institutional Trading of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the third quarter worth $62,000. 44.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.
Featured Articles
