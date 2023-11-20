Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November 20th (ADCT, BERY, BHVN, BJ, BJRI, BKH, CHRD, CRWD, EG, ELBM)

Posted by on Nov 20th, 2023

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, November 20th:

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $3.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $72.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $32.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $68.00 to $64.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) had its target price reduced by Bank of America Co. from $60.00 to $49.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $185.00 to $183.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $187.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $455.00 to $460.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $2.50 to $1.60. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $94.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $12.00 to $8.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $77.00 to $84.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $97.00 to $102.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $80.00 to $75.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $38.00 to $30.00. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $20.00 to $12.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $58.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price target cut by Roth Mkm from $57.00 to $55.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $7.00 to $8.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $39.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $49.00 to $47.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $186.00 to $188.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $164.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) had its target price cut by Roth Mkm from $11.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $16.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $258.00 to $243.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $8.00 to $10.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $39.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $176.00 to $89.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $30.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $94.00 to $83.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $67.00 to $64.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $4.85 to $3.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $58.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $23.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $31.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $12.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $250.00 to $210.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $28.00 to $27.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $565.00 to $503.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $260.00 to $270.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $144.00 to $150.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $34.00 to $40.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

