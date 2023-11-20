Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November 20th (ADCT, BERY, BHVN, BJ, BJRI, BKH, CHRD, CRWD, EG, ELBM)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, November 20th:

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $3.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get ADC Therapeutics SA alerts:

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $72.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN)

had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $32.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $68.00 to $64.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) had its target price reduced by Bank of America Co. from $60.00 to $49.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $185.00 to $183.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $187.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $455.00 to $460.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $2.50 to $1.60. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $94.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $12.00 to $8.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $77.00 to $84.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $97.00 to $102.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $80.00 to $75.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $38.00 to $30.00. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $20.00 to $12.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $58.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price target cut by Roth Mkm from $57.00 to $55.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $7.00 to $8.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $39.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $49.00 to $47.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $186.00 to $188.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $164.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) had its target price cut by Roth Mkm from $11.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $16.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $258.00 to $243.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $8.00 to $10.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $39.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $176.00 to $89.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $30.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $94.00 to $83.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $67.00 to $64.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $4.85 to $3.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $58.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $23.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $31.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $12.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $250.00 to $210.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $28.00 to $27.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $28.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $565.00 to $503.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $260.00 to $270.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $144.00 to $150.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $34.00 to $40.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for ADC Therapeutics SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADC Therapeutics SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.