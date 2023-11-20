Redrow plc (LON:RDW) Receives GBX 588.20 Average PT from Analysts

Redrow plc (LON:RDW – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 613.25 ($7.53).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 843 ($10.35) price objective on shares of Redrow in a research report on Monday, September 18th.

Get Redrow alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Redrow

Redrow Stock Up 0.6 %

Redrow Increases Dividend

Shares of RDW stock opened at GBX 540.50 ($6.64) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 493.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 488.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Redrow has a 12-month low of GBX 423.63 ($5.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 558.50 ($6.86). The company has a market capitalization of £1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 590.66, a P/E/G ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.66.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a GBX 20 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 4.23%. This is an increase from Redrow’s previous dividend of $10.00. Redrow’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,296.70%.

Insider Activity at Redrow

In other news, insider Barbara Richmond sold 1,900 shares of Redrow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 531 ($6.52), for a total value of £10,089 ($12,389.78). In related news, insider Richard Akers bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.14) per share, for a total transaction of £50,000 ($61,402.43). Also, insider Barbara Richmond sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 531 ($6.52), for a total transaction of £10,089 ($12,389.78). 17.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Redrow Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquires, develops, and resells land; develops and sells residential housing properties; and business park maintenance services. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.