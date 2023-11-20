Raymond James Boosts Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target to C$16.50

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CPG. ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. TD Securities lowered shares of Crescent Point Energy from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and set a C$13.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$14.75 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$19.00 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Crescent Point Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.07.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CPG
Crescent Point Energy Stock Performance
Crescent Point Energy Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.
Insider Activity
In related news, Senior Officer William Garret Holt bought 10,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$9.76 per share, with a total value of C$100,098.56. In related news, Senior Officer William Garret Holt bought 10,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$9.76 per share, with a total value of C$100,098.56. Also, Director Craig Stephen Bryksa bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,600.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 30,882 shares of company stock worth $297,689. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Crescent Point Energy
Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Crescent Point Energy
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- S&P 500’s Whirlwind: Big gains, warning whispers & tactical moves
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.