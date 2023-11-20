RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
RDCM opened at $7.83 on Thursday. RADCOM has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $11.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.06. The company has a market cap of $115.41 million, a P/E ratio of 111.86 and a beta of 0.82.
RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.70 million. RADCOM had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 1.81%. Research analysts anticipate that RADCOM will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.
RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.
