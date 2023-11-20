RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

RADCOM Stock Down 0.4 %

RDCM opened at $7.83 on Thursday. RADCOM has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $11.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.06. The company has a market cap of $115.41 million, a P/E ratio of 111.86 and a beta of 0.82.

Get RADCOM alerts:

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.70 million. RADCOM had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 1.81%. Research analysts anticipate that RADCOM will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of RADCOM

About RADCOM

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of RADCOM by 114.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RADCOM during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Lynrock Lake LP lifted its stake in shares of RADCOM by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,981,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,681,000 after acquiring an additional 360,816 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of RADCOM by 10.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in RADCOM by 209.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 83,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 56,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RADCOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADCOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.