PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Trading 8.4% Higher

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) shot up 8.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.17 and last traded at $22.17. 391,851 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 957,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PTCT has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James lowered PTC Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.85.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PTCT

PTC Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.17.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $196.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.23 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.53) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Alethia Young sold 11,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $465,006.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,410.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 10.2% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,122,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,160,000 after buying an additional 104,024 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,450,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 2.2% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 100,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 90.0% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 6,150,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,000 shares during the period.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.