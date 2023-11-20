ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.09

ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.09 and last traded at $10.09, with a volume of 9699693 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.

ProShares Short QQQ Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Short QQQ

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSQ. D. Scott Neal Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 4.6% in the third quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 266.2% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares Short QQQ

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

