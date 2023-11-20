Primech Holdings Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:PMEC) Quiet Period Set To Expire on November 20th

Primech’s (NASDAQ:PMEC – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Monday, November 20th. Primech had issued 3,050,000 shares in its public offering on October 10th. The total size of the offering was $12,200,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
Primech Trading Down 3.0 %
PMEC stock opened at $3.59 on Monday. Primech has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $4.18.
About Primech
