Premier Foods’ (PFD) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Premier Foods (LON:PFD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.
Premier Foods Trading Up 1.5 %
LON PFD opened at GBX 134.20 ($1.65) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 119.45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 124.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.73. The stock has a market cap of £1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 1,220.00, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11. Premier Foods has a 12 month low of GBX 101 ($1.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 139 ($1.71).
About Premier Foods
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Premier Foods
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- S&P 500’s Whirlwind: Big gains, warning whispers & tactical moves
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
Receive News & Ratings for Premier Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.