Premier Foods’ (PFD) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Premier Foods (LON:PFD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

LON PFD opened at GBX 134.20 ($1.65) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 119.45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 124.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.73. The stock has a market cap of £1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 1,220.00, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11. Premier Foods has a 12 month low of GBX 101 ($1.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 139 ($1.71).

About Premier Foods

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and international segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, Paxo, and Saxa brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, Spice Tailor and Homepride brands; quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands; ambient desserts under the Ambrosia, Bird's, and Angel Delight brands; and ambient cakes under the Mr Kipling and Cadbury brands.

