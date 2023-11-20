Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Power REIT Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Power REIT stock opened at $0.63 on Thursday. Power REIT has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day moving average is $1.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Trading of Power REIT

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Power REIT by 313.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic increased its holdings in Power REIT by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 29,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 12,511 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Power REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Power REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Power REIT by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 26.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Power REIT Company Profile

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

