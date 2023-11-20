Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Receives $56.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PSN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Parsons from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Parsons from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Parsons from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Parsons from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Parsons from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Get Parsons alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Parsons

Parsons Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Parsons stock opened at $62.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.77, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.49 and its 200 day moving average is $52.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Parsons has a 52-week low of $40.61 and a 52-week high of $63.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Parsons by 36.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Parsons in the first quarter worth about $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Parsons in the first quarter worth about $242,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parsons by 54.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Parsons by 45.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 693,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,827,000 after purchasing an additional 216,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Parsons Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity; missile defense technical solutions; C5ISR; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; nuclear and chemical waste remediation; border security and critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; and biometrics and biosurveillance solutions to U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.