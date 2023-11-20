Osaic Holdings Inc. Grows Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 177.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,842,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,818,195 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $160,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 79,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,582,000 after buying an additional 9,477 shares during the last quarter. Kooman & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 1,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 7,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $144.90. 2,594,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,355,440. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $140.74 and a twelve month high of $187.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.22.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.89.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

