Osaic Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,299,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 750,922 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 1.4% of Osaic Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 0.60% of Invesco QQQ worth $791,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 309.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ traded up $2.76 on Monday, reaching $388.80. 14,476,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,522,164. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $365.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $362.91. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $259.73 and a 52-week high of $389.03.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.5389 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

