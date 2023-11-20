Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Trading Up 11.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SEED opened at $2.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.91. Origin Agritech has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $10.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Origin Agritech

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Origin Agritech by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 254,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 7,003 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Origin Agritech during the 1st quarter worth $177,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Origin Agritech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Origin Agritech during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Origin Agritech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About Origin Agritech

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an agricultural biotechnology in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities. Its products include corn, soyabean, canola, and rice seeds. The company is also involved in the development, production, and distribution of hybrid crop seeds, as well as develops hybrid seed technology.

