OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OPHC opened at $3.30 on Thursday. OptimumBank has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $4.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.93 million, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.42.

Get OptimumBank alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OptimumBank

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPHC. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in OptimumBank in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OptimumBank in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of OptimumBank by 1,250,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 3.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OptimumBank

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.