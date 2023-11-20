NWK Group Inc. Purchases 6,642 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

NWK Group Inc. boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 5.4% of NWK Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. NWK Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $9,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 24.6% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Tesla by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,221 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 7,223 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Libra Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 168.3% in the second quarter. Libra Wealth LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Tesla by 7.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,180,460 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $573,680,000 after acquiring an additional 149,075 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSLA. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.20.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $232.73. 40,072,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,576,344. The company has a market cap of $739.83 billion, a PE ratio of 75.34, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 2.28. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $299.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.24.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total transaction of $2,546,565.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,209,250.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total transaction of $643,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,912,137.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total transaction of $2,546,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,209,250.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,065 shares of company stock valued at $10,248,880 over the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

