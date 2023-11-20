Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NOMD. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nomad Foods has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.20.

Nomad Foods Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NOMD opened at $16.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.84. Nomad Foods has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $19.76.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,311,000. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 114,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 23,022 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,904,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,415,000 after purchasing an additional 628,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 479,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,983,000 after buying an additional 78,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, Serbia, Croatia, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready to cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

