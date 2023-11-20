Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NAII opened at $6.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.84. The stock has a market cap of $37.39 million, a P/E ratio of 47.23 and a beta of 0.63. Natural Alternatives International has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $10.12.

Get Natural Alternatives International alerts:

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 0.88%. The company had revenue of $35.89 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAII. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 12.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 10,456 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Natural Alternatives International by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.