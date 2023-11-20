Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:NAII opened at $6.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.84. The stock has a market cap of $37.39 million, a P/E ratio of 47.23 and a beta of 0.63. Natural Alternatives International has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $10.12.
Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 0.88%. The company had revenue of $35.89 million during the quarter.
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.
