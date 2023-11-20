Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 929,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,915 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Monster Beverage worth $53,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $54.66 on Monday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $47.13 and a 52-week high of $60.47. The firm has a market cap of $56.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.10.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MNST. HSBC began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

