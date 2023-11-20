MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter worth $12,314,468,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 136.2% in the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 140.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MGM. TheStreet downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $63.00 to $66.50 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.35.

MGM Resorts International Trading Down 1.0 %

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $39.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 2.17. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $32.43 and a 52-week high of $51.35.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 18.04%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

