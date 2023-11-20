Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 2,062 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,666 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,062 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $9,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Salesforce by 374.1% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 354.8% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $220.87 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.92. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $214.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $1,425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,790 shares in the company, valued at $23,208,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.94, for a total value of $3,314,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,876,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,286,740,116.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $1,425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,208,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 671,788 shares of company stock worth $141,136,481. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

