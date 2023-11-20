Metro (TSE:MRU) PT Lowered to C$73.00

Metro (TSE:MRU – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$77.00 to C$73.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

MRU has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC decreased their target price on Metro from C$80.00 to C$76.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Metro from C$82.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Metro has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$77.14.

Shares of MRU stock opened at C$70.16 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$71.66 and its 200-day moving average is C$72.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.05, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.05. Metro has a 52 week low of C$68.14 and a 52 week high of C$78.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. Metro’s dividend payout ratio is 29.58%.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

