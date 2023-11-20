MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 4,479 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 247,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,479 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 0.7% of MetLife Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $97,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in Mastercard by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE:MA traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $399.11. The stock had a trading volume of 896,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,646,274. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $395.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $391.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $336.43 and a one year high of $418.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.23, for a total value of $1,346,984.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,162,465.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $868,595.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.23, for a total value of $1,346,984.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,546 shares in the company, valued at $11,162,465.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 533,424 shares of company stock valued at $206,051,295 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on MA. StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $450.09.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

