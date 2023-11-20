MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 12,398 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 463,841 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 12,398 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $41,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 136.9% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.73. 3,516,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,231,208. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $173.33 billion, a PE ratio of 74.02, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $118.18.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.30.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

