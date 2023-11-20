Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,882 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,561 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises about 1.6% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 127,655.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,544,000 after acquiring an additional 14,149,287 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,062,316,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 33.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816,172 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 9,401.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,322,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,235,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.94.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,163,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,982,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $100.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.95. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $92.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $838,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,256.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.