Martin & Co. Inc. TN Sells 577 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN lessened its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 632.0% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 325.8% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 19,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $3,017,373.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,750,499.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 19,661 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $3,017,373.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,750,499.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total transaction of $136,569.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,197.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,088 shares of company stock valued at $14,565,908. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.4 %

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $150.42. The stock had a trading volume of 927,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,200,303. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $135.83 and a 1-year high of $158.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.83.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

