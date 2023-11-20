Martin & Co. Inc. TN Sells 2,082 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN owned 0.30% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.45. The company had a trading volume of 8,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,555. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.47. The company has a market cap of $820.66 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.00.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

