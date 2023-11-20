Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MKS. Bank of America upgraded Marks and Spencer Group to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 197 ($2.42) to GBX 300 ($3.68) in a research note on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Marks and Spencer Group to a neutral rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.19) price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marks and Spencer Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 211.43 ($2.60).

Marks and Spencer Group Price Performance

Marks and Spencer Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of MKS stock opened at GBX 255.30 ($3.14) on Thursday. Marks and Spencer Group has a twelve month low of GBX 116.80 ($1.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 260.50 ($3.20). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,276.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 228.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 207.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.61.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Marks and Spencer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 500.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marks and Spencer Group

In other Marks and Spencer Group news, insider Fiona Dawson purchased 9,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 219 ($2.69) per share, for a total transaction of £19,885.20 ($24,419.99). In other Marks and Spencer Group news, insider Fiona Dawson purchased 9,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 219 ($2.69) per share, for a total transaction of £19,885.20 ($24,419.99). Also, insider Cheryl Potter purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.03) per share, with a total value of £123,500 ($151,664.01). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 59,282 shares of company stock worth $14,383,639. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

