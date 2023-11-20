Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Mannatech Price Performance
Shares of MTEX opened at $9.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.55. Mannatech has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $24.10. The company has a market cap of $17.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.20.
Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.55 million during the quarter. Mannatech had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 59.58%.
Institutional Trading of Mannatech
Mannatech Company Profile
Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mannatech
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- S&P 500’s Whirlwind: Big gains, warning whispers & tactical moves
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
Receive News & Ratings for Mannatech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mannatech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.