Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of MTEX opened at $9.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.55. Mannatech has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $24.10. The company has a market cap of $17.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.20.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.55 million during the quarter. Mannatech had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 59.58%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mannatech stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Mannatech, Incorporated ( NASDAQ:MTEX Free Report ) by 167.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned about 0.08% of Mannatech worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 24.31% of the company’s stock.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

