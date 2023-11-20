Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Given New C$170.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$174.00 to C$170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on L. National Bankshares raised their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$140.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. CIBC raised their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$149.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$133.00 price objective on Loblaw Companies and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Loblaw Companies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$141.93.

TSE L opened at C$121.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$116.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$117.63. Loblaw Companies has a one year low of C$110.00 and a one year high of C$129.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.446 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.94%.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

