Litecoin Cash Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $35.05 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.45 million and $35.05 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Litecoin Cash Profile
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 794,425,622 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 794,401,793.7084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00304895 USD and is up 1.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $20.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
