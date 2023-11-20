Lisk Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $160.11 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for about $1.12 or 0.00002985 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a market cap of $160.11 million and $2.89 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002283 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001900 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001532 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004252 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002508 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

