Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Receives Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 170 ($2.09) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential downside of 71.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Liontrust Asset Management Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Liontrust Asset Management stock traded down GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 601 ($7.38). The stock had a trading volume of 196,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,877. Liontrust Asset Management has a 1 year low of GBX 519 ($6.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,300 ($15.96). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 579.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 662.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of £390.29 million, a PE ratio of 2,225.93, a P/E/G ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.30.

About Liontrust Asset Management

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

