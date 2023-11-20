Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 170 ($2.09) price objective on the stock.

Liontrust Asset Management Price Performance

LON:LIO traded down GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 601 ($7.38). 196,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,877. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 579.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 662.36. Liontrust Asset Management has a 1-year low of GBX 519 ($6.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,300 ($15.96). The firm has a market capitalization of £390.29 million, a PE ratio of 2,225.93, a PEG ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.30.

Liontrust Asset Management Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.27) per share. This represents a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 23rd. Liontrust Asset Management’s payout ratio is 26,666.67%.

About Liontrust Asset Management

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

