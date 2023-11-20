JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUAGet Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,690,784 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 396% from the previous session’s volume of 341,227 shares.The stock last traded at $45.39 and had previously closed at $45.18.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.64 and its 200-day moving average is $43.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $443,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,525,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,012,000 after acquiring an additional 257,088 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,360,000. First Citizens Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Asset Management Inc. now owns 315,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,655,000 after purchasing an additional 65,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,051,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,490,000 after purchasing an additional 65,073 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

