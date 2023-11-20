Jet Protocol Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $36,920.71 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.50 million and $36,920.71 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 46.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006242 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00016598 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,348.82 or 1.00009317 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00011406 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000070 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00006717 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004238 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00323248 USD and is down -0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $73,037.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

