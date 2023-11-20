Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JACK shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Jack in the Box from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company.

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack in the Box

Shares of JACK opened at $69.97 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.29. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $60.43 and a 52-week high of $99.56. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the third quarter worth $366,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 20.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,299 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,667,000 after acquiring an additional 46,264 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 22.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Jack in the Box during the third quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box during the third quarter worth about $1,713,000. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

